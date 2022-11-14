Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,051 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.72. 37,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,408 shares of company stock worth $7,456,688. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

