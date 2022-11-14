Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. 151,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,958. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have issued reports on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th.

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

