D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 368 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $5,737,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Shares of ICE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,624. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.