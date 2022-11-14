D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.57. 24,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,363. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average is $160.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

