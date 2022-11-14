D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,251,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 155,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after buying an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FHLC traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.35. 383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,971. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98.

