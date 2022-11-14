D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.66. 51,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,600. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.