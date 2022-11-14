D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $152.36. 11,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,481. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

