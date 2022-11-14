D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac Stock Down 4.9 %

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.47. 40,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.36. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

