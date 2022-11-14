Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,947,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,369,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $196.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

