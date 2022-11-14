Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $271.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

