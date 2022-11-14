Data Storage (DTST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Data Storage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTST opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.79. Data Storage has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

Data Storage Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.