Data Storage (DTST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.
Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTST opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.79. Data Storage has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.99.
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.
