Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is Steadview Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,150 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 10.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Datadog worth $42,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.65. 149,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,594.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,946,919.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,089 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.