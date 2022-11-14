David L. Wenner Acquires 20,000 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BGS stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. 2,040,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -339.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

