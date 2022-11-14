Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 5.4%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.44. 3,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 782,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at $224,246,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $119,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,465,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,246,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,265,377 shares of company stock worth $25,537,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 922,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

