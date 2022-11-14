Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 5.4%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.44. 3,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 782,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at $224,246,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $119,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,465,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,246,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,265,377 shares of company stock worth $25,537,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.