Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Defense Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 147,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,343. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.
Defense Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Defense Metals (DFMTF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.