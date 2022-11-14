Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 147,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,343. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

