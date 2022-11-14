DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.85

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

DeNA Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

