Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Sells $1,175,000.00 in Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) Director John C. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. 523,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $711.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $16.97.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 121,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 780,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
