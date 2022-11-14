Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Sells $1,175,000.00 in Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) Director John C. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Denny’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. 523,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $711.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 121,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 780,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Denny’s

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DENN. Citigroup raised their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

