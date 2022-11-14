Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $150.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.