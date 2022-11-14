Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in ResMed by 12.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ResMed by 15.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,034 shares of company stock worth $11,090,714 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ResMed Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed stock opened at $223.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

