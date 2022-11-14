Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $86,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 2.2 %

WELL opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.