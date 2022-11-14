Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $525,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.47. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

