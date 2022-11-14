Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $165.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average is $154.00. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.05 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

