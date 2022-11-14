Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $908,000 Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $235.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.93. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

