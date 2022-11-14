Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 85.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 214,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,171,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 534,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,204,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $166.90 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,706 shares of company stock valued at $50,312,081. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

