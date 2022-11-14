Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,843 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR opened at $76.68 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

