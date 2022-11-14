Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,506.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,550.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,463.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

