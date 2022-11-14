Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Increased to €11.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on DB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70.
