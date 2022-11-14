Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Increased to €11.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter.

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

