DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 27.8% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $105.11 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,498.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00341812 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022686 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00121156 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00775727 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00613145 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001375 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006024 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00234993 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,797,671,969 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
