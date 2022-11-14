Digital Ally (DGLY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.
Digital Ally Stock Up 5.4 %
DGLY opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Ally in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.
