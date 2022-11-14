Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.50% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $53.87. 2,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,431. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.