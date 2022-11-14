Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,309,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $52,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after acquiring an additional 400,598 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,102,000 after acquiring an additional 433,343 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,519,000 after acquiring an additional 318,176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 678,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,276. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81.

