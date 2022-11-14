Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Raised by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 449,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 87,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

