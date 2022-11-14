Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.25 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $11.25 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00341812 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022686 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001375 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018707 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
