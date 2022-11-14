Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Major Shareholder Joshua G. James Sells 12,854 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $189,210.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,176.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DOMO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 319,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,326. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $517.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.34.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Domo by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 56,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Domo by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 193,879 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

