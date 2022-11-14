Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $10.89 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.87. 33,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,903. The company has a market cap of $199.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

