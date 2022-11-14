Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $32.72 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,035,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,718,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.43.

