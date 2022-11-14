Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 1,793 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 6,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.4% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.35. The stock had a trading volume of 424,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,887,898. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $406.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.