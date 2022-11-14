Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $131.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

