Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 1,004 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American Tower by 124.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,721,000 after acquiring an additional 74,405 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 32.4% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 2.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

