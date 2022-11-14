Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 563 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

