Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 213,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $274.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,903. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.74 and a 200-day moving average of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.