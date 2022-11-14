Doyle Wealth Management Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,506,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

