Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 684 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

