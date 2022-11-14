Doyle Wealth Management Sells 643 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.89. 181,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,511,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.