Doyle Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,804. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.59.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.55. 39,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,769. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

