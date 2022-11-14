Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF) PT Raised to €30.00 at UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €27.50 ($27.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:DUERF opened at $31.40 on Monday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

