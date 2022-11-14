Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5,388.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,966 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Snowflake worth $41,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $159.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

