Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $67.81 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $67,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

KWR stock opened at $203.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.33. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

