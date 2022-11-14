Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,634 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Wingstop worth $30,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 100.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Insider Activity

Wingstop Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $166.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.38. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

