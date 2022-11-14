Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Bought by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,880 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.75. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

